Social Dilemma: Is it okay to answer the door shirtless if you’re a man?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Jay. Check this out.

Hey Jaime, Here we go. Am I right or wrong on this? Do you think this is inappropriate? I got scolded by my 15-year old daughter yesterday for “Showing too much skin.” This is what happened, I was sitting at my computer and saw the Fed Ex guy pull up to deliver a package I was very excited for and had to sign for. So, I popped up and answered the door with no shirt on and cut-off sweatpants shorts, I was comfortable and working! She told me it’s inappropriate to answer the door shirtless, no one signed up to see that. It’s MY house! It’s MY front door! I can answer it however I want to, within reason and shirtless is within reason! Am I right? (Side note: I’m 6′ 1″ and 330 lbs and have a hairy chest. You’re welcome for the visual.) Don’t you think my daughter was out of line? Thanks Jaime, ~ Jay.

Jaime said, “Wellllll, it is Jay’s house, but I think it’s just kind of common courtesy to at least be somewhat dressed when you answer the door. Or have a robe on. But that’s just me.”

What do you think? And does it make a difference if the guy is overweight or has six pack abs? Be honest.

