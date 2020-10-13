Social Dilemma: Is it okay for your child’s teacher to hit on you?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s TRY Social Dilemma is a new one in the time of COVID. Here’s the email from Erin.

Hey Jaime, Here’s a dilemma. My son Elliot was doing a Zoom call with his class. His teacher was asking what was in the background of his camera shot in our house. Elliot told him there was a painting and a plant and a stain on the wall that came from the leaky roof. Mr. C went on to ask why his dad didn’t fix it and my son told him dad doesn’t live here anymore (we’re divorced). I thought all that was strange – then three hours later there was an email from Mr. C, the teacher, saying “Hi I’m only trying to be nice here and if you don’t want it that’s okay, but I can repair your leak for you and paint the wall… no charge – I’m kind of a handy person.” Is he hitting on me or is he being nice? Did my son make me look like I’m a broken single mom desperate for help? (I could use help fixing up the house). Is it professional of “Mr. C” to offer me this kind of help? Would it be unprofessional of me to accept this help? So many questions!! Am I reading too much into this? Help me out here. Thanks Jaime, ~ Erin.

Jaime said, “I think it sounds like Mr. C is just trying to be a good guy. He may want to ask Erin out, but I say give him the benefit of the doubt. And then if he does ask her out, she can decide yes or no. That’s what I would do.”

What do you think? Is this strange or just a nice thing?

