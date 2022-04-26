ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Emely, and it’s about her name, or more specifically the way she spells her name. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma that I hope you’ll use because I’ve been trying to make a point at work. As you can see, my name is Emely, but I spell it differently than the most common way. I spell it E-M-E-L-Y, while most people spell it with an I in the middle. The reason I’m telling you that is because I have been working at my current job for about 15 years, and there are still people that I’ve known for that long that spell my name wrong. It’s not everyone, it’s just three people. I’ve told them several times how I spell my name. It’s even on my signature on my emails, but still they spell it with an I instead of an E. I think it’s incredibly disrespectful. My friends at work tell me I’m overreacting. I want to go to the boss about it, but my friends say it would cause more trouble. What do you think? Don’t you agree it’s disrespectful? Thanks so much ~ Emely

This is interesting because I spell my name differently than most people too. It’s spelled J-A-I-M-E instead of J-A-M-I-E. Most people in the office don’t spell it correctly. I don’t like it but I would never go to the boss about it. It’s not that kind of problem, in my opinion.

