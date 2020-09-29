Social Dilemma: Is it considered cheap to use a gift card you received to buy a gift for someone else?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s TRY Social Dilemma has to do with whether or not it is considered cheap to use a gift card you received to buy a gift for someone else. Here’s Ken’s email:

Hi Jaime. My girlfriend (I know that sounds silly to say when you’re 49, but she is my girlfriend) and I have very close birthdays. I’m the lucky one who’s birthday is first, and this year I got a $100 gift to Amazon from a close friend. I explained to a friend that I planned to use that gift card to go on Amazon and purchase my girlfriend a birthday gift (hers is just two weeks away). He tells me that is the CHEAPEST thing I could do. Using my birthday gift to buy my girlfriend’s gift is just as bad as re-gifting. Plus, it’s insulting to the person bought me the gift card in the first place as they wanted me to purchase something for myself. I say it’s thinking smarter not harder. Either way I’d be spending some cash, so why not use my gift card? So, is it okay to use my birthday gift card to buy my girlfriend a birthday gift, or am I the cheapest man on earth? I can’t wait to hear what you think. Thanks so much Jaime. We love listening every morning ~ Ken.

Jaime said, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. Who cares if he uses the gift card or cash? It’s all coming and going to same place. And it’s his birthday gift from his friend so if he wants to use it to buy something for his girlfriend, I say it’s fine. But then again, I think regifting is fine too.”

What do you think? Is it okay for Ken to use his birthday present gift card to buy his girlfriend’s birthday present?

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.