Social Dilemma: Is 50 too old to get a tattoo?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s TRY Social Dilemma has to do with age and tattoos. Here’s the email:
Good morning Jaime,
My name is Rachel and I’m a 49-year-old mother and housewife and just want to tell you how much my family and I love your show. So, I never had the courage to write in with a dilemma, but I thought I’d go for it because I wanted your opinion on something.
My 50th birthday is next week and we originally were going to have a big party, but because of COVID we are just going to have my parents over for dinner with my family. Since quarantine, I’ve realized that life is too short and you should do everything you want to do.
Well one of those things is get a tattoo, but I always felt like at 50 that’s too old to get a tattoo, but now I really want one. However my husband, my kids and even my friends keep saying 50 is too old and I should just let that dream go.
I don’t want to look like a someone who is desperately trying to hang on to their youth, but I still really want one. What do you think, is 50 too old to get a tattoo? I want to get a sun on my wrist.
Let me know what you think,
Thanks so much,
~ Rachel
Jaime says:
Well, as someone who didn’t get her first tattoo until I was 38, and then got my second when I was 49, I definitely don’t think that 50 is too old for a tattoo.
My belief is that if you’re not hurting anyone, it doesn’t matter what other people think about what you do with your body. I say Happy Birthday and go for it.
What about you? Is Rachel too old for a tattoo? Do you think she’ll regret her decision? Let’s help her out.
NEWS10 posted this story to Facebook, let us know what you think there or let Jaime from TRY know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.
