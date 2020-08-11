Social Dilemma: Is 50 too old to get a tattoo?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s TRY Social Dilemma has to do with age and tattoos. Here’s the email:

Good morning Jaime,

My name is Rachel and I’m a 49-year-old mother and housewife and just want to tell you how much my family and I love your show. So, I never had the courage to write in with a dilemma, but I thought I’d go for it because I wanted your opinion on something.

My 50th birthday is next week and we originally were going to have a big party, but because of COVID we are just going to have my parents over for dinner with my family. Since quarantine, I’ve realized that life is too short and you should do everything you want to do.

Well one of those things is get a tattoo, but I always felt like at 50 that’s too old to get a tattoo, but now I really want one. However my husband, my kids and even my friends keep saying 50 is too old and I should just let that dream go.

I don’t want to look like a someone who is desperately trying to hang on to their youth, but I still really want one. What do you think, is 50 too old to get a tattoo? I want to get a sun on my wrist.

Let me know what you think,

Thanks so much,

~ Rachel