Social Dilemma: If you know a friend is cheating, do you tell their spouse?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s TRY Social Dilemma comes from Trish asking about marriage. Here is what she said:

Good morning Jaime, This is Trish and I’m a long time listener with a big time problem so please help if you can with your social dilemma. I run a dental office and I just found out that the dentist I work for has been having an affair with one of the young (24) dental assistants. He’s 51 years old, married with three kids. The worst part is I know his wife because she and I have become friends over the years. All the other workers in the office have known what was going on for the last 3 months but never told me because they didn’t think it would help. Well they’re right I actually wish I didn’t know what was going on. I don’t know if I should just mind my business and say nothing or tell his wife. Especially in the time of Covid. This is even worse than normal. What do you think I should do? Thanks for your help Jaime, ~ Trish.

Jaime said, “Well, It’s such a tough dilemma. I know the feeling as the same thing happened to me with some friends. It’s really a no win place to be, but let’s help Trish with this issue. I confronted my friend’s husband and let him know that I knew what he was doing. He didn’t care. It was not easy, so ultimately I told my friend because I felt like I was lying to her every time we talked. It was a no win situation.

What would you do?

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES