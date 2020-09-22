Social Dilemma: If I rip a shirt while trying it on, should I pay for it?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s TRY Social Dilemma is also a moral dilemma. Here’s the email Jaime received from Robert.

Hi Jaime. So here’s my dilemma. Last weekend, I was trying on a shirt in Old Navy and didn’t realize it was so small. I tore it down the side seam while trying it on. I felt like the Incredible Hulk. So I did what any good person would do. (That’s my sarcasm) I left the torn shirt in the dressing room under a pile of clothes and hoped no one noticed or cared. If you accidentally rip an article of clothing that you’re trying on in a store, should you have to pay for it? Isn’t it just an honest mistake, and the store is prepared for that? Most friends tell me it’s no big deal, but one keeps getting on me about it. So what do you think? No big deal, or should I have paid for the shirt? I’ll be listening Jaime. Thanks ~ Robert

Jaime said, “I certainly understand why Robert did what he did. I think I would have told someone and hoped that they wouldn’t make me pay for it.”

What would you do?

