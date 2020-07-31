Social Dilemma: How late is too late to show a movie in the backyard?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s social dilemma came from Lisa Ann. It’s about noise from the neighbor’s yard. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime,

I have a social dilemma that I would love for you to use.

Obviously, since the pandemic happened, everyone is trying to find ways to stay entertained. Well, my neighbors, who I usually get along great with, are now showing movies on a sheet in their backyard.

They started out doing it only on the weekends, but now they’re doing it all week long. Obviously they don’t start the movie until it gets dark, which is about 8:30 to 9 p.m., and that means it goes until 11 or 11:30 p.m. sometimes.

It makes me crazy. The light from the movie shines in my window, plus the volume is so high, I might as well be watching in my own bedroom.

I’ve asked a couple of times nicely for them to turn it down or to consider doing it only on the weekends again, but they said the family is bored and this has turned into something that everyone loves.

I’m happy for them but am I supposed to suffer because they can’t find anything else to do? I hope you and everyone who listens can help.

Thanks so much, Jaime. ~ Lisa Ann

Well, this is a tough one. I love a good backyard movie, but as someone who goes to bed at 8 p.m. every night, I also know what it’s like to have the neighbors all outside making noise.

All that being said, I would put the white noise on my phone, get a sleep mask, and let the neighbors do their thing. Life is hard right now. I say we all bend a little bit to make things easier.

What do you think? Should Lisa Ann really put her foot down with her neighbors? Or should she just let it go? Let us know what you think on WTEN’s Facebook or the TRY Facebook page.

