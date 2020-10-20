Social Dilemma: Have you cried over the death of a favorite celebrity?

INGLEWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Musician Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at their dress rehearsal for family and friends at the Forum on February 8, 2012 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Celia. It’s about loss….kind of. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime, I’ve been catching a lot of flack lately from family and friends and I’m hoping you can help me out. I’ve been very upset over the passing of Eddie Van Halen. I was and am a HUGE Van Halen fan. I’ve seen them in concert many times. I’ve met Eddie Van Halen twice. I loved him. His music moved me and I always felt like he was a great guy. When he passed away last week, I cried for several days. My family and friends said I was taking it too hard. They constantly reminded me that I didn’t really know Eddie Van Halen and that the music that I loved so much will always be around, but I felt a real loss. I felt my crying was more than justified. They said I was getting worked up over someone I didn’t know. I don’t think that’s a bad thing, do you? I felt like I knew him. Anyway, I just want to know if anyone else has ever cried over the death of a celebrity, actor, musician, anyone in the public eye. I can’t believe I’m the only one that feels this way. Thanks Jaime, ~ Celia.

Jaime said, “Well, I have certainly felt badly when a celebrity has passed. But I don’t think I’ve ever cried over the passing of someone I didn’t know. Maybe it’s because I’ve lost family members so the loss of a celebrity doesn’t cut as deep. But I have been saddened by it.”

What about you? Have you ever cried over the passing of a celebrity?

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES