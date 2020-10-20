Social Dilemma: Have you cried over the death of a favorite celebrity?

News
Posted: / Updated:

INGLEWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Musician Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at their dress rehearsal for family and friends at the Forum on February 8, 2012 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Celia. It’s about loss….kind of. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime,

I’ve been catching a lot of flack lately from family and friends and I’m hoping you can help me out. I’ve been very upset over the passing of Eddie Van Halen. I was and am a HUGE Van Halen fan. I’ve seen them in concert many times. I’ve met Eddie Van Halen twice. I loved him. His music moved me and I always felt like he was a great guy. When he passed away last week, I cried for several days. My family and friends said I was taking it too hard. They constantly reminded me that I didn’t really know Eddie Van Halen and that the music that I loved so much will always be around, but I felt a real loss. I felt my crying was more than justified. They said I was getting worked up over someone I didn’t know. I don’t think that’s a bad thing, do you? I felt like I knew him. Anyway, I just want to know if anyone else has ever cried over the death of a celebrity, actor, musician, anyone in the public eye. I can’t believe I’m the only one that feels this way.

Thanks Jaime,

~ Celia. 

Jaime said, “Well, I have certainly felt badly when a celebrity has passed. But I don’t think I’ve ever cried over the passing of someone I didn’t know. Maybe it’s because I’ve lost family members so the loss of a celebrity doesn’t cut as deep. But I have been saddened by it.”

What about you? Have you ever cried over the passing of a celebrity?

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report