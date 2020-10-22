Social Dilemma – Does your sweetie have to be your best friend?

Today’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Barry. It’s about best friends.

Here’s his email: Hey Jaime. I’m wondering how other people feel about this. I’m divorced but I am now engaged to be remarried. I learned a lot from my first marriage, but I feel like I need to discuss one thing with my fiancée.

Here’s what happened. My fiancée the other night was talking with me about something or another. We were laughing and enjoying each other’s company and she said I Love you and I told her I loved her back. But then she said, I’m so glad you’re my best friend. I didn’t know what to say. My fiancée isn’t my best friend. I’ve had a best friend since second grade. I love my fiancée but she’s not my best friend.

Do you think your spouse has to be your best friend? I definitely don’t. She clearly does. What do you think? I can’t wait to hear how others feel. Thanks so much for talking about this Jaime

Barry