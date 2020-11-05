Social Dilemma: Do you use a new towel every time you shower?

Today’s TRY Social Dilemma is about showering. Here’s today’s email:

Hey Jaime. Here’s my question? Do you use a new towel every time you take a shower? I always did but now my wife won’t tolerate it. She thinks it’s a waste and makes the laundry pile up. My brother told me he uses a new towel every time he takes a shower, so I don’t feel so weird. How about you? What do you do? Thanks, Peter

Well, that’s a simple one. I will say pre-pandemic, I used to go by the two shower rule. I would use the towel twice before washing it, but now, in Covid times, I shower, use the towel to dry and it immediately goes into the laundry. So I’m with Peter on this one. What about you? Do you use a new towel every time you shower or do you use the same one several times? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

