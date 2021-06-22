Social Dilemma: Do you sit at a table or booth when there’s six people?

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, customers have lunch at an outside table as a table inside sits empty at Serafina Ludlow restaurant in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in the city on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb. Starting Monday, Dec. 14, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bella. She wants to know if she should get a booth or table in this situation.

Hi Jaime, boy do I have a social dilemma. I went out to dinner with friends to celebrate that we could all be together again, and who knew that simple task could cause a disagreement that lasted throughout the meal. Here’s what happened. Went out with five of my buddies, which obviously means there were six of us. We get to the restaurant and it’s time to be seated and the hostess asks, booth or table? I immediately say table, while all five of my friends say booth. I explain that with six of us, a booth is going to mean four people are “stuck” on the inside, and I don’t like that. Also, if someone has to get up and go to the bathroom, half of the people have to move. I said, with a table, we all have our own space, and if you need to get up to go the bathroom or to make a phone call, then you can do that without disrupting anyone else. The rest of them told me to stop being so practical and to sit in the booth which will be more comfortable. I said okay as long as I had the spot on the end and they agreed. (At this point, the hostess was frustrated with us, though she was being very very nice about it). Anyway, we sit in the booth, but over the course of the meal, I had to get up no less than four times to let friends out to either go to the bathroom, make a call or take a call. Each time I tried to plead my case, but they all laughed at me and that was that. So I thought I would ask you. Booth or table when going out with five other people? I think a booth is fine if there’s two people or even four, but six???? Always a table.. So what about you? Are you a booth person or a table person? Where would you sit when out with five friends? Thanks Jaime ~ Bella

Well, I’m with Bella. I’ll take a table when there’s that many people. First off I’m claustrophobic so I don’t like being inside in that situation and secondly it’s rude to keep asking people to get up and down when you can sit at a table and not have to do that. But that’s just me. No judgment zone here.

