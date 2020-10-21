ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tanya. She was having a discussion with a friend about cooking. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime, First I have to say thank you for being on the radio throughout this whole pandemic. It’s nice to know you’re there every day. Okay, I have a dilemma. Since the pandemic, a friend of mine, Jane, and I have been sharing recipes so that our families can try new things. Last week when discussing a recipe with pasta, she offhandedly said something about salting the water when boiling the pasta. I had to stop her. I NEVER salt the water when boiling pasta. She said I’ve been eating pretty bland pasta then. I said whatever sauce you put on the pasta is what seasons it, not salt. She said salting the water is the only way to go. I know this sounds silly with everything going on, but I was hoping you would use this as your social dilemma. Do you salt your water when boiling pasta? I don’t and never will. Jane says always. Where do you stand? I’ll be listening as always. Thanks Jaime, ~ Tanya.

Jaime said, “I hate to disappoint Tanya, but I always salt the water when boiling pasta. Always.”

What about you? Let’s see where you stand on this cooking issue.

