Social Dilemma: Do you put an extra candle on a birthday cake for good luck?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Colleen, and I completely related to it. It’s about birthdays. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime, I wanted to write because I have a question/dilemma that I’ve never heard you talk about. It’s about candles on a birthday cake. When I was a kid, my mom would always put an extra candle on the cake for good luck. Now as adults, I still do that. For instance when my husband turned 51 last month, I had a 5 and a 1 candle along with one other single candle for good luck. And I do that all the time on all birthday cakes. I’ve long been mocked for it, but I know there are other people that do it too. My family has always thought it was just something I made up, but I know that’s not true. So I want to know if there is anyone else who puts an extra candle on the birthday cake for good luck? I hope you can talk about this. Thanks so much Jaime, love your show Colleen

Well, I just love this, because yes, I do put an extra candle on birthday cakes for good luck. Always have. My mom did it, and now I do it, so do my sisters and brother, and pretty much everyone in my family. So Colleen is definitely not alone. I never thought of it as an issue, but apparently there are people who have never heard about this. So, what about you? Do you put an extra candle on a birthday cake for luck? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

