Social Dilemma: Do you let your pet sleep in bed with you?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Jason. He doesn’t want his dog in the bed anymore. Here’s his email:

“Hi Jaime. So here’s a dilemma. Prior to the Covid quarantine, my wife and I never let our dog in the bed with us. Of course, once we started working from home, everything changed and now the dog sleeps right between us.

I love the dog, but now that life is getting back to a little bit of normalcy…for instance I’m going back into work instead of working from home….I want the dog out of the bed.

My wife on the other hand has fallen in love with having Flox (our dog) in bed. She says she even sleeps better with him there. We listen to you everyday and thought this would be a good way to solve the problem.

We’re going with whoever has more people on their side is what will happen with the dog. So am I right, should the dog go back to his own bed, or is my wife right, since Flox has now gotten used to sleeping with us, should he be able to stay? We’ll be listening.

Thanks Jaime, love your show

~ Jason.