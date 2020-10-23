Social Dilemma: Do you let your pet eat off your spoon or fork?

Today’s social dilemma came from Pamela, and it’s about our pets. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime. Let me start my email by saying I love pets. I have a dog and a cat and I love them both. I feel like I need to say that before I get into my question or dilemma.

I was at a friend’s house for a backyard visit last weekend. We’ve been doing it since the pandemic, you know six feet apart outside visits. It’s a nice way to get together and still be safe. Well, after we were chatting for a while, my friend offered me an ice cream. You know one of the great Häagen-Dazs ice creams on a stick. So of course I said yes, and she got one too.

Well, as we were eating them, her dog came over and she gave him a lick of her ice cream and then took a lick herself It grossed me out I admit it. I would never let my pets eat something and then eat off the same fork or spoon or ice cream stick. My friend said it was no big deal. She said she kisses her dog so why not let him have some ice cream. Same thing. I don’t think so. It would never happen in my house. And I love my pets to death, but nope, not eating off the same utensils. So my question is, do you think that’s gross and disgusting, or do you think it’s just fine. Have you ever done it with any of your pets?

Thanks Jaime,

Pamela