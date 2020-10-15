Social Dilemma – Do you have to answer a text right away?

Today’s 98.3 TRY Social dilemma is about using our phones. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime. I’m wondering how you feel about this. Are you a person who feels the need to respond to a text when you receive it? I am pretty much this way, admittedly because of my anxiety and this silly behavior also creates a dynamic in my brain: that others need to also respond in a similar timely fashion.

It’s not healthy right? If I don’t respond right away now, people think I am missing, injured, dead. And, I want to change my patterns. How are you with texts? If it’s not your family/ kids etc. do you respond right away, or do you wait sometime? When is it considered rude? I’m really wondering how others handle this.

Allie

That’s interesting because I have an issue with this too. I always felt like I had to respond immediately, but the truth is, I don’t think you do. I think it’s like a phone call. You return it when you get a chance unless it’s an emergency. At least that’s what I think. What about you? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

