Social Dilemma: Do you have a favorite pasta shape because it tastes better?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s TRY Social Dilemma is a fun one. This is the email Jaime got from Jenny:

Hi Jaime, This may seem like a crazy dilemma but can you please talk about it. My husband has a fit every time I make pasta for dinner. Well, not every time. If I make ziti, he’s fine, but if I make any other shape of pasta, he goes crazy and says it doesn’t taste the same. He wants ziti, and that’s it. I like to change things up. You know, one week have ziti, one week have fettuccini, one week have cavatelli, but he swears they all don’t taste the same. I say pasta is pasta is pasta. He says the different shapes are what make it and ziti is the only one for him. So what do you think? Do different shapes of pasta have different tastes, or is my husband being a little stubborn because he just likes the shape. Thanks Jaime, ~ Jenny.

Jaime said, “Well, if it’s just store bought pasta, I think they all taste the same. But if it’s homemade then sure, it can taste different. But it sounds like Jenny’s husband just likes the shape of ziti.”

What about you? Do you think different shapes have different flavors?

