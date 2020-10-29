Social Dilemma-Do you despise “Falling Back?”

Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kevin. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime.

I hope you can use this dilemma before we have to turn the clocks back. I do not like having to turn the clocks back in the Fall. It makes me crazy. It gets dark out so early, it makes the day feel so short, and I don’t think we need to do it. Plus let’s face it, it takes about a week before we feel normal again.

Even though in the Fall it’s an extra hour of sleep we get, it still kind of screws up our systems. Anyway, here’s my dilemma. Why do we have to turn the clocks back? Isn’t it time to just stop this old tradition of “springing ahead and falling back?” Let’s just leave the clocks alone and take what we get. All this was enacted back in the early 1900’s. We don’t need it now. I’m just curious if other people feel this way. Thanks Jaime, and don’t forget to turn back time like Cher would this weekend!

Kevin