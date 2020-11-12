Social Dilemma: Do you call it stuffing or dressing?

Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tonya. This is something that makes me a little bit crazy too Here’s her email.
Hi Jaime,
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, I have a dilemma. One of the best side dishes on Thanksgiving is stuffing, but I have run into way too many people that call it dressing. I don’t get it. In fact, I’ve often been in conversations with people who say something about the dressing and I assume they’re talking about salad dressing or some kind of sauce on the meal. Stuffing is stuffing. Period. At least that’s how I feel. I don’t even know where calling it dressing comes from. In the store you don’t see Stove Top Dressing! So I just want to ask, do you call it stuffing or dressing? Am I being a little too cranky about all this? I hope you’ll bring this up.
Thanks Jaime!Tonya
Well, personally I couldn’t agree more with Tonya! Stuffing is what you eat at Thanksgiving, dressing is what you put on a salad. That’s just my modest opinion. What do you think? Are you a stuffing or a dressing person? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.