Social Dilemma: Do secrets have an expiration date?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s TRY Social dilemma has to do with keeping secrets. Here’s the email I received:

Hey Jaime, this is Joanne and I’m a really big fan of the show. So I’m emailing you because my friend told me a secret five years ago and I’m wondering if I still have to keep the secret…if one, were not really friends anymore and two, the secret really won’t hurt anyone? So basically, my work friend Melinda told me that our boss at the time was sleeping with another girl in the office. I never said a thing and our boss and the girl he was sleeping with have since left the company. Another girl at work that I’m now on a Zoom with everyday had mentioned to me that our old boss hit on her a few times and I wanted to tell her about the affair. Do you think it’s wrong to let that cat out of the bag at this point? I don’t think it is, but what do you think? Thanks Jaime Joanne

I’m a big believer in keeping secrets. That’s one of the basics of friendship in my opinion. It sounds like it’s been a long time, but even though the boss isn’t there anymore, you never know who that information will get back to, so for me, I would still keep the secret. What about you? Do you think it’s okay to tell after five years? What would you do? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

