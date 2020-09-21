Social Dilemma: Do I call out my dad for his lie or leave it alone?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s TRY Social Dilemma is about the bond of trust between a father and a son.

Here’s the email Jaime received from Barry:

Hi Jaime. I always love listening to you show and how you talk about your 90 year old mom. I have the same kind of relationship with my dad that you have with your mom. But we’ve run into a big problem. My dad turns 79 this month. He had a triple by-pass 18 months ago. Over the weekend a friend, whose dad is friends with my dad, texted a picture of my dad hanging out at that friend’s house smoking a cigarette. After surgery, he promised me he was done smoking. Any time I’ve asked him how he’s doing without the smokes, he assures me he’s given them up for good. EXCEPT HE LIED! I know he’s a grown man, but smoking is so bad for him. And he lied to me. I wish he had just told me the truth so we could work it out. So my dilemma…Do I call him out or let it go and pretend I don’t know? I look forward to some good advice from everyone. Thanks so much Jaime. Glad your mom is well, and you too. ~ Barry.

Jaime said, “That is a tough question. I go through this kind of stuff with my mom. She does some things that I don’t think are good for her, but I do have to respect he decisions whether I like them or not. But the lie is the worst part. Personally I would gently confront him. Not in rage or anger, but in sadness that he didn’t feel he could confide in you, and go from there. But that’s just my opinion.”

What do you think Barry should do? What would you do in that situation?

