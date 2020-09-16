Social Dilemma: Can you go 24 hours without your phone?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Ellen. Her husband is giving her a challenge, but she thinks it’s unfair. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime.

This is definitely something for your dilemma of the day. I’m in the midst of a disagreement with my husband. He’s asking me to do something I think is unfair. He says if he’s willing to do it, I should be too. This is what he wants. He believes I am on my phone too much throughout the day and evening and it takes away from our time together. He is also on his phone, but granted it’s not as much as I am. Recently we had a big argument about it, and he challenged me to put down my phone for one full day. You know, put it in a drawer and not even look at it from the time we wake up to the time we go to bed. He said he would do it happily, and wants me to do it too. I don’t think I should have to do an all or nothing kind of thing. He’s welcome to put his down, but I can just use mine less for the day. He says if it’s with me, I’ll be on it. We do have a home phone so people could still get in touch with us if there was an emergency. I just don’t want to do it. He says if I really can’t do it, then I have a problem and we need to work it out. I think it’s too much to ask and not many people could go a whole day without their phone. What do you think Jaime? Could you do it? Help us out.

Thanks so much

~ Ellen.