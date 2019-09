ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The bestselling author of ‘So You Want to Talk About Race,’ Ijeoma Oluo, stopped by UAlbany to have a conversation with students about race.

Her book has been described as a frank how-to manual for engaging in conversation about race.

The Seattle-based writer and speaker was named one of the The Root’s 100 Most Influential African Americans in 2017.

