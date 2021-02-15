Snowmobile crash in Waterbury kills 57-year-old Middlesex man

WATERBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) – A man from Middlesex is dead following a Sunday afternoon snowmobile crash in Waterbury. Vermont State Police wrote that he was Richard Emmons, 57.

He was heading west on the VAST Trail, near Ring Road, a little before 4:30 p.m. Investigators said that Emmons’ snowmobile left the trail and crashed into a tree. He was wearing a helmet, but he died at the scene.

Weather conditions in the area were clear at the time of the crash. Troopers from the Middlesex barracks are asking any potential witnesses to call them at (802) 229-9191.