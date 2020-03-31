Snowman Ice Cream temporarily closes its windows to implement social distancing among customers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a brief start to their ice cream season, Snowman in Troy decided to temporarily shut their windows Saturday night to devise a plan to implement a social distancing policy on their facility.

In a previous interview with NEWS10 owner John Murphy said they were taking every precaution on their end, but customers would continue to form long lines at the window waiting for their favorite ice cream cones.

The temporary closure of the window helped Murphy and his family come up with a plan to continue their business.

The ice cream shop owner said curbside pick up is not viable for an ice cream shop, so he started taking ice cream pie, pint and quart orders by phone Tuesday morning.

“The amount of responses and orders we have gotten is amazing,” Murphy said.

The ice cream shop will begin to practice their social distancing policy Wednesday as they are opening up to pick-up orders only for a specific block of time.

Murphy said he will gauge the future based on how Wednesday pick-up goes.

The shop remains closed to walk up shoppers but those wishing to pre-order can call the shop.

After shutting their windows Saturday night the company decided to deliver some ice cream to all Troy fire stations, Samaritan Hospital emergency room nurses, and members of the Troy Police Department.

For more information visit their website: www.Thesnowmanicecream.com