Snowfest blasts through West Mountain this weekend

A heart drawn into into the snow with food coloring during the Winter Hibernation Festival at Great Swamp Conservancy Inc. in Canastota, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015. The event included indoor and outdoor actives such as cross country skiing, an igloo being built, crafts and a Birds of Prey show. (AP Photo/Observer-Dispatch, Tina Russell)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Snowfest on West Mountain celebrates winter sports on the slopes. The four-hour family event begins Saturday at 2 p.m.

Besides skiing and snowboarding, this winter wonderland features photo ice sculpture, a bonfire, food and drink specials, and live music by party rockers the Coverups.

Although entry to West Mountain is free, several Snowfest attractions charge a small fee. Snow wagon rides are $10 each, with a strict BYOB (bring your own blanket) policy. Face painters also charge $5 to $10 based on the intricacy of the design.

Discounts and free tickets are available. Mohawk Chevrolet in Clifton Park is giving out lift ticket vouchers good for free skiing and riding, chances to win a $200 gift card for gear at Alpin Haus, and presale snow tubing coupons save 16%.