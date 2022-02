WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Whitehall has announced that they are in a snow emergency that will last until 8 a.m., on Saturday, February 26. During this time no vehicles are allowed to park on any Village streets.

Residents are also asked to remove all trash cans from anywhere near the public roadways.

If you have any questions, please contact the Village DPW at 518-499-1575.