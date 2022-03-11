CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Catskill has announced that they will be in a snow emergency because of the upcoming snowstorm. The snow emergency will begin on Saturday, March 12 at 8 a.m.

All vehicles need to be parked on the even side of the street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vehicles then need to be moved and parked on the odd side of Village Streets from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Vehicles will continue to alternate sides of the street every 12 hours until the snow emergency has been canceled. Parking enforcement will remain in effect until all snow is removed from Village Streets.

On Saturday, March 12, from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m. there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue. This will continue every snow emergency night so Main Street is one of the first streets to be cleared of snow. Residents who usually park on Main Street should use the municipal parking lots.

There is no alternate street parking on Water Street from the intersection of Union Street to Church Street.

Any vehicle parked on the roadway will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Any questions may be answered by calling the Village of Catskill Police Department at 943-2244