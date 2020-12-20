Snow emergency ends in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy’s snow emergency officially ended at 8:00 p.m. on December 19, Mayor Patrick Madden has announced. Parking restrictions on designated Snow Emergency streets have been lifted, and regular parking rules are now in effect.

Snow removal and cleanup operations are set to resume on Monday in targeted neighborhoods and side streets. Residents should observe all posted regular or special parking restrictions.

“Last week’s storm delivered near-historic accumulations of snow across our community. I’m pleased with the rapid response from our Public Works and Public Utilities crews and contractors throughout the multi-day, round the clock cleanup and removal effort. While the snow emergency has concluded, additional neighborhood snow removal and pushback operations will continue across the city this weekend and into next week. We thank the residents, families and businesses for their cooperation and patience as we continue to dig out from this major snow storm.” Mayor Patrick Madden

NYS Department of Transportation will assist with snow removal on Congress Street, Pawling Avenue, and 6th Avenue (between Hoosick and Congress) at 6:00 a.m., Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight and Off-Street Parking

Residents are encouraged to continue using public parking lots in their neighborhood. Vehicles can be parked free on weekends, and overnight only (5:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.) on weekdays, at the following locations:

Y Lot (1st Street)

5th Avenue Parking Garage

State Street Parking Garage

5th Avenue & Congress Street Lot

Front Street Lot

Green Island Lot

Please note: permitted vehicles can utilize these lots during normal weekday hours of operation.

24 hour parking is available at the following locations:

Little Italy Market Lot

4th and Ferry Street Lot

Knickerbacker Ice Facility lot

Frear Park Golf Course lot

South Troy Swimming Pool lot

A map and locations of available parking lots and garages is also available.