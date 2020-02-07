Snow emergency declared in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Dan Hall declared a snow emergency in effect on Friday afternoon, as a day of freezing rain and snowfall leads into an evening of more snow.

The emergency goes into effect at 8 p.m. Friday evening, and will run through 7 a.m. on Saturday, in order to give plow crews time and space to clear snow off the roads before deep freeze conditions set in.

During the emergency, the city prohibits on-street parking and advises drivers to stay off city streets whenever possible.

