Town of East Greenbush declares snow emergency

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – By order of the Commissioner of Public Works, a Snow Emergency is declared for the Town of East Greenbush effective from 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and ending at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 17.

There will be no parking on public roads in the Town of East Greenbush for the duration the snow emergency. Vehicles parked on public roads may be ticketed and towed. Additionally, ensure all trash cans, refuse containers, and basketball hoops are at least four feet in from the edge of pavement.

Be aware that the Highway Department has two plow trucks being repaired and the cleanup may take longer than usual.