SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency will commence at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 27, and end at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 2. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, all vehicles must be moved from City Streets to a cleared or plowed area every twelve hours.

“High snowfall totals are predicted with this upcoming storm which requires a snow emergency,” said Commissioner Golub. “If the severe weather does develop, only travel when necessary and please be considerate of the DPW workforce clearing snow in challenging conditions.”

Vehicles must be moved every twelve hours to a cleared space until the end of the snow emergency. Vehicles parked on city streets with existing alternate-side parking restrictions must adhere to posted guidelines.

Any vehicles violating the parking regulations may be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense. To report snow removal issues, contact the Department of Public Works at (518) 584-3356.