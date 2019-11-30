Snow Emergencies

City of Amsterdam: Starts 12/01/19 at 9:00 p.m. – Until snow emergency is lifted.
- The Snow Emergency requires that all motor vehicles be removed from City of Amsterdam streets by 9:00pm, Sunday December 1st, 2019 and must remain off city streets until the snow emergency is lifted.
- APD will begin towing operations at the above listed time unless requested earlier DPW or necessity. Motorist needing parking accommodations can visit the Amsterdam Police Department Facebook page to view a list of city owned parking lots. The list is also presented in the “SNOW” pamphlet that is available for pick up at the Amsterdam Police Department or at Amsterdam City Hall.
- A follow up press release will be sent out to notify the public when the Snow Emergency will be lifted. For immediate cell phone notification regarding this or any City emergency, please sign up for Nixle at www.nixle.com or simply text your zip code (12010) to 888-777.