Snow and ice removal laws in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region is no stranger to snow, but you may be wondering what to do after the snow falls. Municipalities each have their own local laws on snow and ice removal after a snowstorm.

In New York State, it is illegal to put snow onto a street or highway. This includes shoveling, plowing or snow blowing. Section 1219 of NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law says “No person shall throw or deposit upon any highway any glass bottle, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, snow or any other substance likely to injure any person, animal, or vehicle upon such highway.”

Towns and cities throughout the Capital Region have different codes when it comes to snow and ice. If you don’t follow the code, you may be fined. The local laws and ordinances listed below are according to ECode360.

Albany

Within 24 hours of a snowfall, residents need to clear the snow from in front of their home. Residents in charge of different types of properties, including apartment buildings, gas stations, churches, cemeteries, jails or other public building must also clear the snow from sidewalks.

With ice present, the person should also put down sand or ashes to prevent injuries on the sidewalk. If the snow or ice isn’t removed from the sidewalk in a timely manner, the Commissioner of the Department of General Services can have the sidewalk cleared and charge the property owner for it.

Schenectady

It’s the duty of the property owner of a building to clear the sidewalk and fire hydrants in front of the property within 24 hours. If ice can’t be removed, the person can sand the sidewalk.

The code allows police to enforce the clearing of sidewalks. Police can send written notices to owners about the violation. If the owner does not comply, police can report the person to the City Engineer. The City Engineer can have the sidewalk cleared and charge the owner for the snow and ice removal.

Troy

The owner or occupant of a property is in charge of clearing the sidewalk around the property before 10 a.m. the next day after the snowfall. The person in charge of any church, school or any other public building is also responsible for clearing sidewalks and parking lots.

If ice can’t be removed, the person should put sand or ash on the sidewalk. If the person responsible for the property doesn’t clear the sidewalk, they will be fined $75 for each violation.

Also, no one should place or throw dirt, snow, ice, rubbish or refuse material in any public street, square, alley or highway in the city. The code says this could be hazardous to those traveling in those areas.

Rensselaer

Owner and occupants of houses or other buildings should clear the sidewalk in front of the property by 10 a.m. in the morning. Anyone in charge of a vacant lot, church, cemetery, jail or other public building also needs to keep the sidewalks clear.

If ice cannot be cleared from the sidewalk, ash or sand can be put down to avoid injury to those walking on the sidewalk. Those who do not clear the sidewalk can be fined up to $250 and even imprisoned for up to six months.

Saratoga Springs

The owner, occupant or person in charge of a property should remove the snow from the sidewalks in front of the property within 12 hours after a snowstorm. If a snowstorm stops after 7 p.m., the city considers it stopping at 7 a.m. and then the 12 hours begin.

People should also keep the sidewalks safe by sanding if slippery. When removing snow and ice from the sidewalk, they should not put it in a public street. Those who do not clear the sidewalks could be fined.

Amsterdam

Every person and corporation owning, occupying or in charge of any lands and buildings should keep fire hydrants, sidewalks, storm drains, curbs and gutters clear and should remove the snow and ice from them within 12 hours after the end of a snowstorm.

If ice cannot be cleared, those in charge can ice and sand sidewalks. Those who do not clear these areas of snow and ice can be fined up to $100.

Glens Falls

The owner, occupant or person in charge of a property should remove the snow from the sidewalks in front of the property within five hours after a snowstorm. If a snowstorm stops after 7 p.m., the city considers it stopping at 7 a.m. and then the 12 hours begin.

If slippery, residents should sand the sidewalks to prevent injuries. When removing snow, they should not put it in the street or around a fire hydrant. Those who do not clear sidewalks in a timely manner could be fined up to $250 or be imprisoned for up to 15 days, or both.

Residents should also not throw snowballs into public streets or highways in Glens Falls. Those who do could be fined $15 for the first offense and $25 for each offense after.

If your town, city of village isn’t listed above, you can visit your municipality website or call your local government officials. If you have any questions about the above snow and ice removal codes, you can also contact your local officials.