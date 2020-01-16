Snow and ice causing slick road conditions this morning

(NEWS10) — Snow and ice are blanketing the Capital Region Thursday morning making for a slick drive.

DOT crews are out on the roadways with plows and salt to prevent any icing over or added accumulation of snow.

Several accidents have been reported as of this morning, and drivers are being urged to use caution when traveling.

News10’s Jamie DeLine is out in the Mobile Storm Tracker keeping an eye on road conditions around the region.

