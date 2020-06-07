Snoop Dogg to vote for first time in 2020

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, Snoop Dogg attends 2019 AFI Fest opening night premiere of “Queen and Slim” in Los Angeles. CBS anchor Gayle King says she accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology for the profane, threatening video that he posted following an interview by her with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that angered some fans of the late Kobe Bryant. After a backlash against his comments, he apologized Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — Rap superstar Snoop Dogg says he plans to vote for the first time in 2020–to cast out Donald Trump.

The 48-year-old rapper says he was under the mistaken impression he could not vote because of his past felonies.

However, his criminal record has been expunged and he says he wants to set an example by voting in the upcoming fall election.

On “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” radio show Thursday, Snoop said, ” I can’t stand to see this punk in office.”

The Long Beach California rapper has been spending the past several weeks sheltering in place.

He said even though he is not out in the streets protesting, he is still using his platform and his music to spread the message.