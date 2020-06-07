Snoop Dogg to vote for first time in 2020

(CNN) — Rap superstar Snoop Dogg says he plans to vote for the first time in 2020–to cast out Donald Trump.
The 48-year-old rapper says he was under the mistaken impression he could not vote because of his past felonies.
However, his criminal record has been expunged and he says he wants to set an example by voting in the upcoming fall election.
On “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” radio show Thursday, Snoop said, ” I can’t stand to see this punk in office.”
The Long Beach California rapper has been spending the past several weeks sheltering in place.
He said even though he is not out in the streets protesting, he is still using his platform and his music to spread the message.
