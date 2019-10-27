Snickers gives away 1,000,000 free Snickers Bars ahead of Halloween

(NEWS10) — Snickers gave away free bags of candy before Halloween. A candy giveaway was initially tied to an online petition to get Halloween moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of October.

Snickers said if the Federal Government changed the date of Halloween, it would give away a million free Snickers Bars.

The petition got more than 150,000 signatures, but the date of Halloween has not changed. Snickers still gave away free candy despite this.

Snickers directed people to the website www.onemillionsnickers.com and prompted them to enter their cell phone number.

This allowed people to claim a digital gift card for $3.90, the price of a bag of Fun-Size Snickers.