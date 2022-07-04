ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Who is ready to see a great firework display? For the 45th year, Price Chopper/Market 32 will present New York State’s Fourth of July Celebration at the Empire State Plaza, culminating with the Capital Region’s largest fireworks display and community event of the year.

This year’s event—returning completely for the first time in three years—will feature a large variety of effects with color combinations synched to music and will include the largest finale yet. Organizers are anticipating a big crowd Monday evening.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with a naturalization ceremony where 14 individuals will become U.S. citizens. After the ceremony, there will be live musical performances, including the band Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas. While you’re jamming out, you can get a taste of the Capital Region’s finest local food and drinks.

“We’re excited about everything like the ponies, to all the bouncy houses, lots of great family fun, and just making sure we also have great New York State wine and beer available for folks who want to have a good time,” said Commissioner Jeanette M. Moy from the Office of General Services.

Free parking will be available in the Visitor and “P” lots under the Plaza, the Grand Street Lot, and the Elk Street Lot. Parking will also be available inside the East, and Sheridan Hollow Garages. Park your car and the lawn chairs because once the sun sets, the 45-minute firework show will begin at 9:15 p.m. on the dot. “There will always be new shells, new colors, new shapes, something excited to see in the sky that we have never seen before. So, everyone can expect to see a fabulous show,” said Mona Golub, the vice president of public relations, consumer and marketing service at Price Chopper/Market 32.

You don’t need to be at the plaza to see the colored sparks and hear the loud booms, the show can be seen and heard miles away. “It’s exciting. And knowing that the weather will be picture perfect just puts the crowning touch on it, meaning all of us can gather and enjoy and celebrate this July 4 together with a wonderful evening,” said Golub.