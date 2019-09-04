SNAP taken at Troy Farmers market

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— With Troy losing convenience store after convenience store as of late, people on SNAP have fewer local place to go for groceries.

The Troy River Front Farmers Market is one place they can go for fresh produce.

Today was their first Wednesday opening down on Broadway. Like the Saturday market they convert your SNAP benefits into market dollars.

The Wednesday market is more focused on the week day downtown crowd. There are lunch venders through the early afternoon and then they switch over to different venders.