SNAP recipients to receive maximum food benefits for September

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits this month.

This was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday. Governor Hochul also directed the state Office of Temporary and Disability to continue working with the federal government to ensure all benefits will reach households in need this fall.

“The pandemic has been economically painful for countless households across New York, and we cannot allow our vulnerable residents to face the prospect of hunger or food insecurity – especially through a public health crisis,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “These emergency food benefits are helping New Yorkers to make ends meet and to feed their families, while also infusing critical federal funding into our state’s economy.”

According to the Governor’s Office, SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits post starting this week. They will extend through September 24. Nearly 1.6 million households in New York State will receive the supplemental benefits in September.

Additionally, SNAP households already receiving the maximum monthly benefit, and those receiving an emergency allotment of less than $95 per month, will receive a minimum supplement of $95.

Payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefits Transfer account and can be accessed with their existing EBT card. Supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance obtained approval from the federal government to extend the emergency allotment based on the continued public need due to COVID-19. Maximum SNAP benefits will be administered for as long as the federal emergency declaration continues in 2021.