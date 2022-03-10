NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) – On March 10, an additional $232 million in food assistance has been made available to New Yorkers. All households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental allotment.

According to officials, the emergency assistance supplement will be given to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month. However, those households already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

“No New Yorker should struggle to put food on the table,” said Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Ensuring eligible New Yorkers get the maximum level of food benefits will bring much-needed relief to millions of New Yorkers, ensuring no one gets left behind as our economic recovery moves forward.”

Additionally, SNAP households in counties outside of New York City should see these extra benefits posted between now and the end of the day Thursday, March 17. Households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between Thursday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 30.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of October 1, 2021. Households can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.