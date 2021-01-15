SNAP benefits to increase for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SNAP benefits for New Yorkers will increase by 15% from January through June, according to the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. All SNAP recipients will also get the maximum monthly benefit for January under the emergency food assistance which started in March 2020.

For January, SNAP recipients will receive the additional 15% as a separate issuance that will be distributed starting in mid-January and continue through the end of the month.

Additionally, emergency assistance will be issued to any SNAP household that does not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month, which will be $234 for an individual and $782 for a family of four over the next six months.

About half of all households receiving SNAP in New York will receive the emergency benefits for January. As with the prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) account and can be accessed with their existing EBT card.