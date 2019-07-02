Snack Alert: United Airlines is adding new treats

(CNN)– Buckle up and get ready for a delicious ride! Passengers will have the chance to munch on some new treats during their next United Airlines flight.

United Airlines says Byrd’s Maple Wafers, stroopwafels, and pretzels are now available as complimentary snack options for travelers who are hopping on board domestic flights. The airline posting this video to social media to promote the new goodies.

Take your pick! Inflight Snacks, Including the Stroopwafel, Now Available Around the Clock in Economy Stroop in! You can now choose from three complimentary snack options any time of day on all domestic flights. uafly.co/7Iy9PA Posted by United on Monday, July 1, 2019

In case you don’t know, the stroopwafel is a Dutch-made sandwich cookie with a layer of caramel between two thin waffle cookies (a great coffee companion). As for the maple wafer, well, it’s just what you’d think. It’s a crispy maple-flavored wafer.

United Airlines says the pretzels and the stroopwafel are permanent additions to their menu. The maple wafer is special item that will only be available every once in a while.