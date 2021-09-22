Smokey the Bear attends the Fall Festival at Five Rivers

Ranger Mitchell and Smokey Bear attended the Fall Festival at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Delmar

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, September 18, Ranger Mitchell and Smokey Bear attended the Fall Festival at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Delmar, featuring hands-on educational activities with outdoor safety tips.

Factors that make forest fire a concern can be incited by human actions, such as land clearing during extreme drought or in rare cases by lightning. Conditions to be aware of in order for a wildfire to burn are the presence of fuel, oxygen, and a heat source.

More than 1,500 people attended the family-friendly environmental celebration featuring hands-on interactive exhibits and interpretive walks.

The Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responds to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, to locate, extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS.