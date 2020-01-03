Smart TVs are collecting your information, here’s how to make it stop

(USA TODAY) – Smart TVs are defined as: “a digital television that is, essentially, an Internet-connected, storage-aware computer specialized for entertainment.” And after unheard of low prices over the holidays, many people now have them in their homes.

What you may not know about these TVs is they are collecting your information. Some monitor what you’re watching and report back to third parties, for a fee. Others use the information to air targeted ads.

But there are ways for you to opt out of this, here’s how:

Amazon-branded ‘Fire TV Edition’ sets

Go to Settings and Preferences, select “Privacy Settings,” and make sure “Device Usage Data,” “Collect App and Over-the-Air data” and “Interest-based ads” are turned off.

TCL/Roku

Go to settings, click on Privacy, and “Smart TV Experience.” To disable ACR, make sure all the options there are unchecked, notes CNET.

TCL makes branded Roku TVs with software also used in sets by Hisense, Hitachi, Insignia, Philips, RCA and Sharp.

LG

Go to menu, click settings, and then go to “All Settings” until you find “General.” In these TVs you want to turn off what is called the “LivePlus” function.

Samsung

Go to settings in the menu bar, click on Support, and then Terms & Policies. From there, CNET suggests “Choose Viewing Information Services” and unchecking the ACR tab. To stop the personalized ads uncheck ‘Enable’ in the Service Privacy Notice.

Sony

Consumer Reports notes ACR is turned on when you setup the TV so to turn it off you have to go re-setup the TV which can be found by going to the settings.

Vizio

Select System, click on “Reset & Admin” and opt for “Viewing Data” to opt out of ACR.

If these steps are too much for you, there is an easier option, you can turn off your Wifi connection but then you won’t be able to access apps like Netflix, or Hulu.