Small plane crashes in New Jersey with only student pilot aboard

ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Flames engulfed a small plane in New Jersey on Sunday when a student pilot crashed at Old Bridge Airport, police said. Emergency responders rushed to the smoking Cessna Skyhawk 2 around 4:45 p.m., officials said.

The student pilot, who was the only person on the plane, escaped with minor injuries.

Pilot, Robert Carsey Jr. planned to land elsewhere, but spotted what happened to the Cessna and landed to help. “By the time I parked it and got in my car with an extinguisher, it was clear that the airplane was a total loss,” he said.