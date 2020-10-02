Source: Small plane registered to Steve Barnes crashes in Genesee County

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — 3:46 p.m.

The Genesee County Sheriff tells News 4’s Erica Brecher one man and one woman were aboard the plane, neither of them survived.

NEW: Sheriff says one female and one male on board. No survivors @news4buffalo #breaking — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) October 2, 2020

3:11 p.m.

A source tells News 4 the plane is owned by Steve Barnes.

Barnes is a certified pilot, according to the source.

We’re working to find out who the pilot was on this flight and if anyone was injured.

Friday, October 2, 2:59 p.m.

A small plane crashed in Genesee County on Friday.

The crash occurred in the woods near 9115 Boyce Rd. in Pembroke. A Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy found the small engine plane, a Socata TBM 700, there.

The plane had a capacity of six. According to WBTA, the plane had left Buffalo and was coming back from Manchester, New Hampshire before the crash occurred.

The NTSB confirms with @news4buffalo that the plane is a Socata TBM 700 aircraft. — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) October 2, 2020

According to an FAA database, the plane is registered to an address that matches Cellino and Barnes’ Main Street office. It’s not clear who was inside.

New York State police, the Sheriff’s Office and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating this matter.