Small-business owners left to pick up the pieces after Albany riots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Several businesses were left to pick up the pieces Sunday morning after protests in downtown Albany turned violent.

Many businesses on Central Avenue and South Pearl Street were broken into and looted. They were left with extensive damages to their store fronts and many of the windows were shattered.

On Sunday morning many clean up crews were placing plywood boards on store windows.

Larry Mokhiber is the owner of Mokhiber’s Winee and Liquors. His store was broken into and rioters stole over thousands of dollars in alcohol.

“It was one of the hardest days of my life. We understand why it happened and we supported the protest. However we did not support the riots and it’s just been really hard to deal with,” said Mokhiber.

One business owner says he doesn’t know how he is going to survive from this major hit.

Members of the community gathered on Sunday morning to clean up the mess left behind. Dannielle Hille says these actions victimized the residents who live here.

“It is important to come and help us get things back to normal for them. We need to work together to undo the negative that last night brought,” explained Hille.

Albany District Attorney David Soares says having hundreds of people coming out to clean up is what brings us together.

“This defines what we want in Albany. We want to help restore a community as opposed to tearing it down,” said Soares.

