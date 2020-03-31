‘Small Business Help’ program launched in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced on Tuesday the launch of the Small Business Help program. It will provide guidance to local businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and associated financial impacts.

Business owners or representatives can contact the Troy Business Assistance Team at (518) 308-8548 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Business owners can also email smallbizhelp@troyny.gov to receive up-to-date information and guidance on Federal, State and Local programs and activities.

Business owners are also encouraged to register their business with the service to receive updates on new and evolving programs from federal and state partners.

“Providing City staff and resources is a critical and necessary response to this unprecedented pandemic and the effect it’s having on our community’s small businesses,” said Mayor Madden.

